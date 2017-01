A Vermont man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Police said Cody Yeaw, 25, of Putney, Vermont, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday in Keene, New Hampshire.

Authorities said Robert Wesley, 57, was found dead in Alstead, New Hampshire.

Yeaw is facing a charge of manslaughter and is currently being held without bail pending his arraignment Thursday in Cheshire Superior Court.