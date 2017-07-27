PD: Man Held Woman Against Her Will in Wooded Area

A man accused of holding a female victim against her will in a wooded area of New Hartford overnight has been arrested.

State police said one female victim contacted them and reported that 55-year-old Robert Murphy, of New Hartford, was holding another female victim against her will in a wooded area off Southeast Road.

When police arrived, they found Murphy holding the victim, who was covered in blood, at knifepoint, according to a report from state police.

After a brief standoff, Murphy was arrested, police said.

The victim was brought to Saint Francis Hospital and she is listed in stable condition, according to state police.

Murphy has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, threatening, violation of a protective order and additional charges.

He was held on $500,000 bond and he’s due in court today.