Kevin Lessard was arrested in Tyngsboro for impersonating a police officer and is expected in court on Monday. Jonathan Choe reports.

A Massachusetts man was held on $1,000 bail Monday after allegedly impersonating a police officer while carrying a gun in Tyngsboro.

Police arrested 45-year-old Kevin Lessard of Lowell Sunday afternoon on Pawtucket Boulevard. They were responding to a report of a vehicle with flashing lights pulled over behind another vehicle.

Officers found a red Ford Crown Victoria with New Hampshire license plates and white flashing lights in the rear window.

The car had broken down on the side of the road. According to police, Lessard told the woman he would stand by and wait with her until a tow truck arrived.

Police say responding officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in Lessard's pants pocket with seven rounds of ammunition. They also say they recovered a retractable police-style baton and a black holster.

Lessard was arraigned Monday at Lowell District Court. He was also forbidden from possessing firearms or dangerous weapons by the judge.

Charges against Lessard include impersonating a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license.

"This was a very dangerous situation," Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard Howe said Sunday. "Thankfully, our officers arrived quickly and ensured that no one was harmed."