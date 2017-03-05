A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he impersonated a police officer while carrying a firearm in Tyngsborough.

Police arrested Kevin Lessard, 45, of Dracut for impersonating a police officer, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a dangerous weapon on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they were initially called to Pawtucket Boulevard, near the Vesper Country Club, for a report of a vehicle with flashing lights pulled over behind another vehicle. When they arrived at 3:26 p.m., officers found a red Ford Crown Victoria with New Hampshire plates and white flashing lights in the rear window.

Police said the way the vehicle was positioned, it was consistent with police tactical procedures when conducting a traffic stop.

As the arriving officer exited his cruiser, Lessard walked toward him and the officer ordered him to stop.

When asked if he had any identification or a firearm, police said Lessard replied that he was indeed carrying a firearm.

Police said after detaining Lessard, they found a loaded 9mm handgun in his pants pocket with seven rounds of ammunition. They also recovered a retractable police-style baton and a black holster.

“This was a very dangerous situation. In this case, we have a suspect armed with an illegal handgun and a police-style baton, acting like a police officer, with lights on his vehicle,” Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard Howe said. “Thankfully, our officers arrived quickly and ensured that no one was harmed.”

Lessard was taken into custody and ordered held without bail pending his arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court.

Police want to know if anyone else had similar interactions with Lessard. If so, they are urged to contact Tyngsborough Police.