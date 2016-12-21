A man impersonating a police officer test drove a truck at a auto dealership and never returned, according to Manchester, New Hampshire police. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Authorities said a man identified himself as Adam Foley at Team Nissan on Monday and claimed to be a Merrimack, New Hampshire, resident. He was wearing a black jacket with the Massachusetts State Police emblem on the left breast pocket when he asked to test drive a gray 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

The individual flashed a badge from his wallet when he was asked for a license, but never provided a license to the salesman.

Unbeknownst to the salesman, the information provided by “Mr. Foley” proved to be false, and the salesman provided the truck for a test drive.

Manager Steven Gervino said the saleman let the man leave after he took the truck out once prior and because he thought he was an off duty officer.

"They went on a test drive and when they came back he said, 'I really like it, I'd like to show it to my wife. Mind if I take it for about an hour so I can show her - get the OK from her,'" Gervino recalled.

Police describe the suspect as a male last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray or white hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers and a white hat. He appears to be slightly overweight and approximately six feet tall.

The truck is worth an estimated $25,000.