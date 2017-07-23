Man Shot in Face During Shootout in New Haven

A man was shot in the face during a shootout in New Haven Sunday. The gunfire broke out on Walnut Street and the victim was found a few blocks away on East Street.

New Haven police said the victim, identified as Devin Davis of Ivy Street, was injured around 1:30 p.m. when two groups in cars on Walnut Street between Wallace and East Streets exchanged gunfire.

Police found Davis on East Street, about five blocks away. He was shot in the face and arm. He was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital for treatment. The injuries do not appear life-threatening, according to police.

Witnesses reported that there were two vehicles involved – a grey Audi station wagon and a red car. Davis was in the station wagon, police said. Police have not located the red car or its occupants.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Tips can remain confidential.