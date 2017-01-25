A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to evade police by jumping into a river Wednesday night in Lowell.

Police said an officer initially pulled over the man on Bridge Street at 7:40 p.m. after observing several motor vehicle violations. When the officer approached the driver, police said the man fled from his pickup truck on foot.

The man was chased to an area on Market Mills where the officer got him to stop after drawing his Taser. Police said the man briefly complied then jumped over the rail along the old walkway by the Merrimack River and fell 20-25 feet to the concrete below.

Due to the icy conditions on the walkway, police called the fire department. A boat was then launched so that officers could keep an eye on the suspect.

When the boat approached the man, police said the man jumped into the river from the walkway and attempted to swim down stream.

The man, identified as Kenneth Bard, 33, of Lowell, was eventually rescued and taken into custody. He was transported to Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus for a possible broken arm.

Bard was charged with red light violation, marked lanes violation, failing to stop for a police officer and operating after suspension. It's unclear when he will be arraigned on the charges.