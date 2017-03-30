An man was killed after crashing his car into a tree in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Wednesday evening.
Police found the victim, who has yet to be identified, at the crash scene on Ostrom Road and pronounced him dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.
The cause has not yet been determined but police say the operator failed to negotiate a curve before the crash. The vehicle traveled straight at the curve and struck the tree head-on.
