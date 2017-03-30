PARK CITY, KS - FEBUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

An man was killed after crashing his car into a tree in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Wednesday evening.

Police found the victim, who has yet to be identified, at the crash scene on Ostrom Road and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

The cause has not yet been determined but police say the operator failed to negotiate a curve before the crash. The vehicle traveled straight at the curve and struck the tree head-on.