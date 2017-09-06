Motorcycle Driver Killed After Colliding With Pickup Truck

Police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Granby, Massachusetts killed a man on Tuesday.

The Springfield, Massachusetts man, who has not been identified, was traveling eastbound on Carver Street when he lost control of his motorcycle and went into the westbound lane. He died after being thrown from his motorcycle and colliding with a pickup truck

A passenger on on the motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.