Motorcycle Driver Killed After Colliding With Pickup Truck - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Motorcycle Driver Killed After Colliding With Pickup Truck

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Motorcycle Driver Killed After Colliding With Pickup Truck
    Metro

    Police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Granby, Massachusetts killed a man on Tuesday.

    The Springfield, Massachusetts man, who has not been identified, was traveling eastbound on Carver Street when he lost control of his motorcycle and went into the westbound lane. He died after being thrown from his motorcycle and colliding with a pickup truck

    A passenger on on the motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

    Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

    Published 57 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices