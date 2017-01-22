Man Killed, Cop Shot in Officer-Involved Shooting in Maine | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Killed, Cop Shot in Officer-Involved Shooting in Maine

Waldoboro officer was wearing bullet proof vest at time of shooting

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities in Maine are investigating following the confrontation between a Waldoboro man and police early Sunday morning.

    According to WCSH-TV, two officers arrived to a home on Rivers Road at 1 a.m. for a reported domestic violence disturbance where there was allegedly an armed confrontation between the officers and 57-year-old Jon Alspaugh. The confrontation resulted in shots being fired.

    Officer John Lash was shot, according to WCSH-TV, and Alspaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Lash was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital and later released. He was said to be wearing his bullet proof vest at the time of the shooting.

    The Maine Attorney General’s Office and Maine State Police are handling the investigation.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices