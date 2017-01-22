Man Killed, Cop Shot in Officer-Involved Shooting in Maine

Authorities in Maine are investigating following the confrontation between a Waldoboro man and police early Sunday morning.

According to WCSH-TV, two officers arrived to a home on Rivers Road at 1 a.m. for a reported domestic violence disturbance where there was allegedly an armed confrontation between the officers and 57-year-old Jon Alspaugh. The confrontation resulted in shots being fired.

Officer John Lash was shot, according to WCSH-TV, and Alspaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lash was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital and later released. He was said to be wearing his bullet proof vest at the time of the shooting.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office and Maine State Police are handling the investigation.