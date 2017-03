A 28-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed during a crash in Beverly, Massachusetts Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a report of a three-car crash in the area of Essex Street and Meadow Road around 8 p.m.

The victim was found on the ground where responders immediately began providing medical aid. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two of the vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The accident remains under investigation.