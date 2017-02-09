Rhode Island state police say one person is dead following a crash on I-95 south in East Greenwich early Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Patrick Sullivan, 25, of Scituate, Massachusetts.

Police said the accident happened just before 4 a.m., when Sullivan lost control of his car, went off the left shoulder and struck the median, flipping his car.

Sullivan was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said it appeared he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both lanes of the highway were closed, but have since reopened.