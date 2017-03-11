NH Man Leaves 5-Year-Old Child in Freezing Cold Car | NECN
NH Man Leaves 5-Year-Old Child in Freezing Cold Car

The car was not running, and the child was shaking due to the frigid cold temperatures

By Rachel McKnight

    Hookset Police Department

    A New Hampshire man is under arrest after leaving a child in a car with no heat for nearly half an hour in the freezing cold temperatures.

    On Saturday March 11 around 3:00 p.m. officers from the Hooksett Police Department responded to reports of an unattended vehicle at the parking lot of a Market Basket in Hookset.

    When the officer arrived, he found a 5-year-old child alone inside of the car. The car was not running, and the child was shaking due to the frigid cold temperatures. The officer immediately secured the child in a warm environment and tried to locate the person responsible.

    Eventually, the officer located 47-year-old Silviu Visuian. After speaking with Visuian, the police discovered the child had been left unattended in a car without heat for nearly half an hour.

    At this time, temperatures in Hookset were 16 degrees, with a wind child of -1.

    Visuian was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child. The child was released to the family and Visuian was released on $2,000 bail.

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

