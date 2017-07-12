Man Named Ronald MacDonald Arrested for Heroin Possession

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, arrested a man with a familiar name on a drug charge Tuesday.

Ronald MacDonald, 34, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled drug.

Officers were checking for graffiti behind 64 Merrimack St. when they noticed two men, including MacDonald, on the doorstep.

MacDonald walked behind the alley and dropped an object, identified as an empty hypodermic, needle moments later. Officers then noticed a clear bag hanging out of his pocket and a bulge in his sock, which was identified as 3.3 grams of heroin.

The other individual was released from the scene.

MacDonald was arrested and released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail. He is due in court on Aug. 16.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.