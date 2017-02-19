Man Paralyzed in 2013 Arborway Crash Dies

Kevin Cellucci, the young father who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a head-on collision in Boston has died.

Kevin Cellucci was left paralyzed after a head-on collision on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain in September 2013. The driver of the car, Nikolas Papadopoulos, was later charged and convicted of negligent operation. He admitted to driving over the speed limit and was sentenced to a year in jail.

His death was announced on Sunday on the Facebook page run by the Kevin Cellucci Foundation.