Man Paralyzed in 2013 Arborway Crash Dies | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Paralyzed in 2013 Arborway Crash Dies

Kevin Cellucci was left paralyzed after a head-on collision in 2013.

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Kevin Cellucci, the young father who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a head-on collision in Boston has died.

    (Published 3 minutes ago)

    The man who suffered a traumatic brain injury after getting hit by a speeding car in Boston has died.

    Kevin Cellucci was left paralyzed after a head-on collision on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain in September 2013. The driver of the car, Nikolas Papadopoulos, was later charged and convicted of negligent operation. He admitted to driving over the speed limit and was sentenced to a year in jail.

    His death was announced on Sunday on the Facebook page run by the Kevin Cellucci Foundation.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices