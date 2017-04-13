A Boston man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a 2015 boating incident that severed a young woman's arm.

Alexander Williams, 26, admitted to negligent operation of a boat, furnishing alcohol to minors, and tampering with evidence, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Woman Speaks Out After Losing Arm in 2015 Boat Incident

Nicole Berthiaume of Auburn, Massachusetts, was 19 at the time of the incident near Spectacle Island.

Prosecutors say she was one of 14 people on board the "Naut Guilty," owned by attorney Benjamin Urbelis, when she jumped in the water to get a seat cushion and a football that had blown off the boat. As she began drifting from the boat, Williams started the boat's engine to move closer to her, severing her arm and severely injuring her body.

Williams' case was continued without a finding for a two-year probationary term, during which Williams must make $5,000 restitution, complete a certified drug and alcohol awareness program, and perform 200 hours of community service at the Spaulding Rehabilitation or similar facility, according to the DA.

The case against the Urbelis is pending in Suffolk Superior Court and is expected to go to trial later this year.