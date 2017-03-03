A man was rescued after collapsing on the Green Line platform at Government Center in Boston on Thursday.

According to the MBTA, a physician's assistant at Cambridge Hospital saw the man collapse on the platform and immediately ran over and began CPR.

MBTA Green Line Inspectors Michael Demetrio and Stephen Nadolna grabbed the AED and connected it to the victim.

The AED then applied a shock to the man.

MBTA electricians Richard Ryan, Ed Reynolds, and Kevin O'Brien continued CPR until Boston EMS arrived.

The man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital conscious and alert.

He is listed in stable condition.