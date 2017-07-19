Man Rescued After Falling Into Abandoned Well | NECN
Man Rescued After Falling Into Abandoned Well

At one point, crews had to pump fresh air into the hole

By Rob Michaelson

    (Published 24 minutes ago)

    Firefighters rescued a man who fell into an abandoned well inside a backyard in Cohasset, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

    More than 20 firefighters were on the scene at 25 Ripley Road around 1:20 a.m. to rescue the 37-year-old victim.

    The man fell 10 to 15 feet and suffered leg and back injuries. He was conscious when he was flown to the hospital.

    At one point, crews had to pump fresh air into the hole.

    Cohasset fire chief Robert Silvia says an 18-inch steel cover that was covering abandoned well had been moved before the man fell in.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

