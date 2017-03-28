Firefighters rescued a man from a burning apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

Brockton fire said one victim was removed from a third floor porch of a building at 685 Oak St. using a ground ladder around 4 p.m. Video from the scene showed firefighters attending to a male subject on the ground. The man appeared to be conscious and alert.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the building. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

"My husband was out of the car and screaming and opened the doors because he saw the flames coming out and my neighbor was on the deck," said Emilia Deoliveira, a resident of the apartment complex. "The firefighters went up and got him really quick, and the fire was all the way outside already. It was really, really, really bad. I'm shaking still."

John O'Brien, who lives in an adjoining building, said he smelled and saw smoke and came outside to see what was going on. He said the building was "totally covered in flames" and was spreading rapidly.

"The next thing I knew, the guys on the truck went up there," he said. "While they were trying to get him out they were covered with flames. It was unbelievable. It was a scary thing to watch."

No further information was immediately available.