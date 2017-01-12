Man Robbed, Kidnapped in Armed Home Invasion

Police are looking for three men who followed a man home in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, kidnapped him at gun point and drove him around to several banks to take out money. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A Massachusetts man is recovering after being robbed and kidnapped from his home.

The 56-year-old Bridgewater resident told his roommate he was followed home and attacked early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for three men they say beat the victim and drove him around to several ATMs to take out cash.

Two of the men were armed with guns, Bridgewater police say.

A surveillance camera at one of the banks captured an image of one of the men using the victim's card.

Around 4:30 a.m., police say the attackers dumped him near a Randolph convenience store. The clerk there says a man with a bloody shirt around his head asked him to call police because he had been robbed.

The victim had a concussion, but is now out of the hospital, according to his roommate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgewater police at 508-697-6118.