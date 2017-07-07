Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store armed with a syringe.

Police said they responded to Honey Farms Market on 304 Belmont St. in the early-morning hours Thursday for a reported armed robbery.

The clerk informed police that a man had entered the store armed with a syringe, demanding a pack of cigarettes and money from the register.

The suspect fled the area behind the market on foot. Police believe that the suspect then entered a dark-colored sedan and left the scene.

Police described the man as between 35 and 45 years old, approximately 5'5'' tall, with dirty blond hair and a beard.

No one was injured.

Investigation into the crime is ongoing. Tips can be sent to Worcester police anonymously by texting 274637, or by leaving an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police.