Man Robs Store Armed With Syringe in Worcester, Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Robs Store Armed With Syringe in Worcester, Massachusetts

A Worcester convenience store was robbed Thursday by a man armed with a Syringe.

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Robs Store Armed With Syringe in Worcester, Massachusetts
    Worcester Police Department

    Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store armed with a syringe.

    Police said they responded to Honey Farms Market on 304 Belmont St. in the early-morning hours Thursday for a reported armed robbery.

    The clerk informed police that a man had entered the store armed with a syringe, demanding a pack of cigarettes and money from the register.

    The suspect fled the area behind the market on foot. Police believe that the suspect then entered a dark-colored sedan and left the scene.

    Police described the man as between 35 and 45 years old, approximately 5'5'' tall, with dirty blond hair and a beard.

    No one was injured.

    Investigation into the crime is ongoing. Tips can be sent to Worcester police anonymously by texting 274637, or by leaving an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police.

    Published 51 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices