Man Sentenced for Manslaughter in NH Beating Death

By Mike Pescaro

    A man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of another man late last year in Wentworth, New Hampshire.

    Sixty-year-old Todd Downing was found injured in his Atwell Hill Road home on Nov. 23, 2016. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    After an autopsy showed Downing died from blunt impact injuries, 30-year-old Thomas Corliss was arrested and charged in the crime.

    Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that Corliss had pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in prison.

