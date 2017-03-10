Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison For Credit Union Robbery

A man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a credit union robbery in Manchester, New Hampshire, in March 2015.

According to the records, Derek Potocki, 32, previously of Manchester, New Hampshire, pressured 28-year-old Melissa Bourcher to rob a bank for him.

Following Potocki’s instructions, an unarmed Bourcher entered the Members First Credit Union on Bridge Street in Manchester on March 3, 2015. She handed a note to the teller and got around $6,250.

Potocki was arrested on March 12, 2015 and pleaded guilty. After serving his prison sentence, Potocki will spend three years on supervised release.

Bourcher also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 41 months in prison.