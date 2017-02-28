Man Speaks Out About 'Skimming' on Lake Winnipesaukee | NECN
Man Speaks Out About 'Skimming' on Lake Winnipesaukee

    One of the men caught on camera illegally "skimming" on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire over the weekend is speaking out.

    Patrick Keefer and his driver said they turned themselves in to Laconia police.

    Video shows two people taking a snowmobile over open water, referred to as "skimming", pulling a barefoot water skier, who Keefer says is him.

    "Skimming" is illegal in New Hampshire.

    Keefer said he did take safety precautions and had a rescue team nearby. He said he was also a college division one skier.

    Both Keefer and his driver now face steep fines.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the pair cover the costs.

    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

