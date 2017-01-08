Police are investigating a stabbing that hospitalized a man early Sunday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Authorities responded to what they called a large verbal and physical altercation outside of a club in the Central Square area at about 12:30 a.m., where the victim and his friends had just left a concert.

When the victim was located by officers, he was suffering from stab wounds to his back, shoulder and forearm. The man was treated and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional officers were called to the scene to disperse the crowd and speak to witnesses.

Police said a suspect has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.