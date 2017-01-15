Police are investigating after a house party at a university chancellor’s home in Massachusetts ended with one man getting stabbed.

Officers first responded to reports of a stabbing just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. The incident took place at a home located at 22 Palisades Circle in Stoughton.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was stabbed after a house party that took place at that residence, officials say.

The house belongs to J.Keith Motley, the Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston. After learning of the news, Motley released a statement expressing his concern for the victim.

“I have learned about an incident that occurred at my residence last night and am very concerned about it as well as the health of the young man who was injured,” Motley said. “I was traveling and not home at the time, but I am returning as quickly as possible so that I can fully understand what happened and respond accordingly. I will have more to say at that time.”

The victim was transported to a hospital in Boston, but his exact condition is unknown.

Anyone who attended the party or has any other relevant information is asked to contact Stoughton Police at (781) 344-2575.