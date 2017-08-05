Man Stole Car During Test Drive, Fled Police - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Stole Car During Test Drive, Fled Police

State Police said that a trooper on rte-495 northbound in Hopkinton, Mass. first noted the stolen gray Subaru

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Stole Car During Test Drive, Fled Police
    Paul Shea

    A man is in custody Saturday evening for stealing a car after taking it out for a test drive in Pembroke, Massachusetts and fleeing police when the vehicle was spotted.

    Massachusetts State Police said that a trooper on rte-495 northbound in Hopkinton, Mass. first noted the stolen gray Subaru just before 7:00 p.m. and attempted to pull the car over.

    The vehicle's driver fled and exited the highway onto rte-9 westbound. The car was located in a nursing home parking lot in Leicester, Mass. around 7:40 p.m., according to police.

    Police credit Sirius XM radio with helping them locate the vehicle via satellite.

    There were no passengers in the car and the driver was taken into custody.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices