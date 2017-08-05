Man Stole Car During Test Drive, Fled Police

A man is in custody Saturday evening for stealing a car after taking it out for a test drive in Pembroke, Massachusetts and fleeing police when the vehicle was spotted.
Massachusetts State Police said that a trooper on rte-495 northbound in Hopkinton, Mass. first noted the stolen gray Subaru just before 7:00 p.m. and attempted to pull the car over.
The vehicle's driver fled and exited the highway onto rte-9 westbound. The car was located in a nursing home parking lot in Leicester, Mass. around 7:40 p.m., according to police.
Police credit Sirius XM radio with helping them locate the vehicle via satellite.
There were no passengers in the car and the driver was taken into custody.
Published 2 hours ago