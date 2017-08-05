Man Stole Car During Test Drive, Fled Police

A man is in custody Saturday evening for stealing a car after taking it out for a test drive in Pembroke, Massachusetts and fleeing police when the vehicle was spotted.

Massachusetts State Police said that a trooper on rte-495 northbound in Hopkinton, Mass. first noted the stolen gray Subaru just before 7:00 p.m. and attempted to pull the car over.

The vehicle's driver fled and exited the highway onto rte-9 westbound. The car was located in a nursing home parking lot in Leicester, Mass. around 7:40 p.m., according to police.

Police credit Sirius XM radio with helping them locate the vehicle via satellite.



There were no passengers in the car and the driver was taken into custody.