A Massachusetts man is facing charges after being accused of leading police on a chase, then crashing into a pizza delivery car and an undercover police cruiser in Walpole.

Mark Glasman was delivering pizzas for Papa Gino’s when he got hit on Monday.

“I got rear ended by a stranger and the stranger just ran off, I was terrified,” said Glasman. “He drove off, gave me and the person I crashed into a happy little wave and drove off.”

Investigators say John Undzis, 56, waved to the undercover detectives who were sitting in the cruiser as well, and raced down Washington Street, driving over 80 miles an hour.

The detectives took off after him in their unmarked cruiser.

Glasman was left all alone at the scene.

“I just assumed I was surrounded by vigilante justice, no idea what was going on,” said Glasman.

Undzis, who had no idea he had hit police officers, finally pulled over about a mile and a half down the road and was arrested. He told police he took off because he had a suspended license.

“It ceases to amaze me that someone can drive off,” said Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael.

After making the arrest, the two detectives that were struck were taken to the hospital to be checked out for whiplash and back injuries.