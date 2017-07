According to Transit Police, one 21-year-old man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was struck by an inbound, MBTA commuter train in Brighton.

According to police the man was tresspassing on the righ-of-way at the time of the accident, around 12:40 a.m.

Transit Police detectives and Suffolk County DA officials are conducting an ongoing investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

