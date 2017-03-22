The man, who was rescued by onlookers, admitted to police that he had been drinking.

An unidentified man fell onto the subway track at the Davis Square MBTA stop in Somerville, Massachusetts on St. Patrick's Day.

An unidentified man tumbled onto the subway track at the Davis Square MBTA station on St. Patrick's Day, in an incident that was caught on camera.

The man, who later told police that he had been drinking prior to the incident, was rescued by several onlookers who were also waiting for the train at the Somerville, Massachusetts, stop.

In this incident, people followed the falling man onto the track in order to lift him back onto the platform.

However, transit police say this is risky and urge others in such a situation to alert authorities instead of jumping onto the track to help.