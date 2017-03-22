Man Takes Tumble Onto MBTA Track, Is Saved by Onlookers | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Takes Tumble Onto MBTA Track, Is Saved by Onlookers

The man later told police he had been drinking

By Alexandra Prim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An unidentified man fell onto the subway track at the Davis Square MBTA stop in Somerville, Massachusetts on St. Patrick's Day.

    The man, who was rescued by onlookers, admitted to police that he had been drinking.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    An unidentified man tumbled onto the subway track at the Davis Square MBTA station on St. Patrick's Day, in an incident that was caught on camera.

    The man, who later told police that he had been drinking prior to the incident, was rescued by several onlookers who were also waiting for the train at the Somerville, Massachusetts, stop.

    In this incident, people followed the falling man onto the track in order to lift him back onto the platform.

    However, transit police say this is risky and urge others in such a situation to alert authorities instead of jumping onto the track to help.

    Published 42 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices