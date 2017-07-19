Man Transported to Hospital After Shooting in Dorchester

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

According to Boston police, a male was shot in the area of 354 Adams St. around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to Boston Medial Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on any suspects at this time.

The shooting is another in a string of violent shootings in the city this summer.

On Tuesday afternoon, a hardware store owner in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood was shot and killed. Three men were arrested in connection with the shooting.