Man Transported to Hospital After Shooting in Dorchester | NECN
Man Transported to Hospital After Shooting in Dorchester

The shooting occurred on Wednesday morning

By Caitlin Fichtel

    A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

    According to Boston police, a male was shot in the area of 354 Adams St. around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.

    He was taken to Boston Medial Center with non-life threatening injuries.

    No word on any suspects at this time.

    The shooting is another in a string of violent shootings in the city this summer.

    On Tuesday afternoon, a hardware store owner in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood was shot and killed. Three men were arrested in connection with the shooting.

    Published 19 minutes ago

