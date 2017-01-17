Man Used Bat to Vandalize Town Hall: Police

Police are trying to identify this man who they say used a bat to smash glass cabinets at Manchester Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

A man walked into Manchester Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon armed with a baseball bat and began smashing glass display cabinets inside, according to police.

Town Hall was placed in lockdown around 3 p.m. during the incident.

Officers arrived and found the suspect sitting on staircase. They were able to arrest him, but he would not cooperate and police had trouble identifying him, police said.

The suspect was eventually identified as Corey Robinson, 33, of Manchester.

Robinson was charged with criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police and failure to submit to fingerprinting.

He was being held on $150,000 bond and was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.