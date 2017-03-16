Police ID Suspect in Tire Iron Road Rage Incident

West Hartford police have been searching for a man they said was involved in a road rage incident and they said they have identified a suspect.

Two women were in a car on New Park Avenue Wednesday when they drove by a man standing on the side of the road and their car accidentally splashed the man with slush.

The man jumped in a car, chased the women and cut them off, according to police. Then he jumped out of his car, began yelling at the women, and hit their car with a tire iron, police said.

The victim's 2002 Mazda had hood damage and cracks in the headlight and taillight.

One of the women took pictures of the man during the incident.

"They did the regular thing by staying in the car and not confront the suspect," Captain Jeff Rose, of West Hartford police, said.

Police have not released the man's name, but said they have identified a 23-year-old man as a suspect.