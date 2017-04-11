Man Wearing 'Hold My Beer and Watch This' Shirt Arrested for DUI

A Woodstock man accused of driving under the influence on Monday had his booking photo taken wearing a tee shirt that read "Hold My beer and Watch This."

Harrison Wootton, 25 of Woodstock, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, misuse of plates and registration, failure to maintain a proper lane and failure to have insurance.

State police were called to a one car accident on Wilson Road in Putnam at 1:20 Monday morning.

When they arrived, they discovered Wootton attempting to flee the scene of the accident.

Upon further investigation, they learned that the car was not registered or insured. The plates on the car were assigned to another vehicle.

Wootton admitted to having a beer and vodka one hour prior to the accident.

Wootton was released from custody on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.