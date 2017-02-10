Man Who Allegedly Shot 9-Year-Old Girl Held on Bail | NECN
Man Who Allegedly Shot 9-Year-Old Girl Held on Bail

The shooting left the girl paralyzed

By Caitlin Fichtel

    The man who allegedly shot a 9-year-old girl in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood back in October was ordered held on bail Friday morning.

    The suspect, 27-year-old Dominique Finch, allegedly fired his gun on Annunciation Road following a birthday party.

    According to prosecutors, Finch was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet from a previous assault and battery case at the time of the shooting.

    Surveillance video also showed Finch following three others near a housing complex near the scene of the crime.

    The shooting left the young girl paralyzed.

    Finch was held on $300,000 cash bail and his bail on a previous unrelated cased was revoked.

    He is scheduled to return to Roxbury Municipal Court on March 6.

