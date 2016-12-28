The 60-year-old man who jumped from his burning home in Providence is in "good condition."

The man was sitting on the roof of his porch when firefighters arrived to the scene of the fire at 89 Belmont Avenue around 9 a.m. on Monday, according to WJAR.

A fire had spread from the basement to the roof of the home before he jumped.

The man is recovering from his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries after suffering a burn to his ear.

The city building inspector said that the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.