Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Malden, Massachusetts, man with dementia who was reported missing Wednesday.

Family members last saw Robert O'Neill at his home around 7 p.m. on Monday.

While Malden police say O'Neill is known to travel on the MBTA Orange Line from Malden Center to Downtown Crossing, his family does not know where he would have gone.

When O'Neill was last seen, he was wearing navy blue pants, a red baseball cap that may have a Red Sox logo, and a green "Billerica Hockey" jacket with a yellow "B" on the front.

O'Neill suffers from dementia and does not carry a cell phone, but police say he carries a wallet with his ID.

Anyone with information is asked to call Malden police at 781-397-7171.