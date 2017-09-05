PD: Man With Infant in Car Led Police on Chase

A 26-year-old Bridgeport man is accused of leading state troopers on a chase with an infant in his car.

Two people, including an infant, were in the car Hector Lebron was driving when he led police on a chase on Route 8 South in Bridgeport around 5:15 p.m. Monday, according to state police.

State troopers took Lebron into custody and he was charged with engaging police in a pursuit, risk of injury to a child, reckless driving, failure to display plates, insufficient insurance and other charges,

Bond was set at $25,000 and he was unable to post it, so Lebron was held until his court date, which is scheduled for today.



