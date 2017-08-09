Man, Woman Charged in West Haven Kidnapping

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping of a woman from a West Haven home Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to Yale-New Haven Hospital at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a domestic violence case and the victim said a man and a woman assaulted her at a West Haven home, forced her into the trunk of a car and drove to Milford, where she escaped and alerted a resident who called Milford Police, police said.

Police identified the suspects as 31-year-old Jason Kaufman, of West Haven, and 29-year-old Jenny Santamauro, also of West Haven.

The victim was sent to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for injuries and West Haven detectives found Kaufman, Santamauro and 42-year-old Christopher Nussas, of West Haven, in New Haven where they were taken into custody.

Kaufman and Santamauro were charged with kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and unlawful restraint in the first degree.

Both were held on a $100,000 bond and were arraigned in Milford Superior Court.

Police said Nussas was arrested on an outstanding warrant.