Man in Critical Condition After Roxbury Shooting

    A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot being shot in a car in Roxbury on Wednesday.

    A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot being shot in a car in Roxbury on Wednesday.

    Police say officers were flagged down in the area of 63 Homestead Street around 2:36 a.m. after a man was shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

    The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say it is not clear where the shooting occurred. No information on a suspect has been released and no arrests have been made at this time.


    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

