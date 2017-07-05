Man in Critical Condition After Roxbury Shooting

A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot being shot in a car in Roxbury on Wednesday.

Police say officers were flagged down in the area of 63 Homestead Street around 2:36 a.m. after a man was shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is not clear where the shooting occurred. No information on a suspect has been released and no arrests have been made at this time.



