Man in Custody in Connection With Woman's Suspicious Death in Waltham | NECN
Man in Custody in Connection With Woman's Suspicious Death in Waltham

By Melissa Buja

    A Massachusetts man is in custody while authorities investigate the suspicious death of a woman at a home in Waltham.

    Derrick Lopez, 18, of Waltham, was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and armed assault with intent to murder on Saturday morning.

    According to the Middlesex District Attorney and Waltham Police, officers arrived to a rooming house on Adams Street at 2:40 a.m. after receiving a report of an assault.

    When officers went inside the home, they located the victim's body. Authorities have not yet identified the woman.

    The district attorney said the death was not believed to be a random incident and there is no danger to the public.

    The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of the woman's death.

    The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and Waltham Police are all handling the investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

