Man to Plead Guilty to Threatening 2 Mosques

A Massachusetts man charged with threatening to burn two mosques the day after the terror attacks in Paris is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said Patrick Keogan of Wilmington will plead guilty in federal court in Boston.

Keogan was arrested after posting threatening images on social media the day after the terrorist attacks in Paris.

He admitted to the FBI that he sent posts to the Facebook pages of the Islamic Society of Boston and the Islamic Center of NE University showing a picture of a burning mosque and the words "Burn your local mosque." And "Hello scumbags," alongside a smiley face emoji.

His attorney had argued that there was a fine line between free speech under the First Amendment and threatening.

Authorities say Keogan, who is a convicted felon, unlawfully possessed ammunition.

The prosecutor pointed to a history of threats and violent conduct of which Keogan has been convicted, as well as the presence of more than 40 guns and ammunition in his home, as evidence that he is a dangerous man.