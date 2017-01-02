Manchester Man Arrested After Hit And Run on Police Cruiser

A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday morning after hitting a police cruiser and driving off.

Police said a police cruiser was accompanying an ambulance when it was struck at a red light in the area of Valley and Willow Street around 2:49 a.m. The white 2017 Honda Acccord drove off after the collision, but left its front license tag at the scene.

The police officer was hospitalized as a precaution and released.

Police later stopped Semir Hasanovic, of 11 Keegin Way #1, Manchester, win the area of Granite Street. The man claimed that he panicked when he fled the scene and was on his way home to call police.

Hasanovic was arrested for conduct after an accident and driving of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles. His bail was set at $1,000 cash or surety for a future court appearance.