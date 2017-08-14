Manchester, NH Woman Passes Out at Gas Pump With Child in Backseat - NECN
Manchester, NH Woman Passes Out at Gas Pump With Child in Backseat

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    Manchester Police
    Alyssa Lombardi

    Manchester, New Hampshire, police officers responded early Sunday morning to a Gulf Express for reports of a woman passed out in a vehicle.

    The clerk at the South Main Street gas station told a responding officer that the Subaru Forrester had pulled into the gas station around 12:20 a.m. and remained parked next to the gas pumps for over an hour.

    According to police, there was an unbuckled, sleeping 5-year-old boy in the backseat, and there was an open can of alcohol next to the female passed out behind the steering wheel. The keys were inside of the ignition, but the vehicle was not running as officers made several attempts to wake the woman up.

    When she was finally woken up, she was identified as Alyssa Lombardi, 31, of Manchester, N.H.

    As Lombardi exited her vehicle, officers noticed a small piece of a plastic bag on the driver’s seat. When questioned about the plastic bag piece, she consented to a search of her vehicle. Officers ultimately retrieved three bags of heroin (.04 grams) from Lombardi's purse, which was located on the passenger seat of the car.

    Police say Lombardi had a difficult time standing and remained unsteady on her feet as she stood outside of the car during the search.

    Lombardi was placed into custody and charged with possession of a controlled drug, operating under the influence of drugs or liquor, and endangering the welfare of a child.

    The young boy was picked up by a family member.

    Lombardi is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on Monday.

