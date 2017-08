Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a 54-year-old woman who has been missing since July.

Police say the family of Ann O’Grady reported her missing on July 28 after she had been evicted from her Pine Street apartment.

O’Grady is approximately 5’03, 110 lbs, with brownish-gray hair and blue eyes. She is currently homeless with no permanent address.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police 603-668-8711.