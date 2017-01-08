Manchester Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Manchester Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

Officials say the suspect had a black pistol and demanded cash.

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Manchester Police Department

    An investigation in Manchester, NH is underway after an armed robbery on Saturday.

    An unknown masked suspect entered the Bremer Street Food Mart just before 8 p.m., according to the Manchester Police Department. Officials say the suspect had a black pistol and demanded cash. The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

    The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s. He is approximately 5’5” and 135lbs. He was last seen wearing gloves, a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices