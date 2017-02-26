Manchester by the Sea Wins Big at the Oscars

New England favorite Manchester by the Sea had a very successful night at the Academy Awards.

Writer and director Kenneth Lonergan accepted the film’s award for best original screenplay. The star of the film, Casey Affleck, also won the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role.

The film follows Lee Chandler, a janitor who returns to his North Shore home to be the guardian of his 16-year-old nephew after his brother dies.

The movie has strong New England ties. Many of the scenes were shot locally in Gloucester as well as the town the film was named for.

Since its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Manchester by the Sea has received rave reviews. A successful awards season quickly followed with the film earning more Screen Actors Guild Award nominations than any other movie. Additionally, the Boston area native Casey Affleck took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama.

The movie earned six Oscar nominations in total.

This is Affleck’s first Academy Award win.