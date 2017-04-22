Man's Body Discovered by Passerby Near Esplanade in Boston

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered Saturday morning by a passerby near the Esplanade in Boston.

Authorities said the body was found just before 5:50 a.m. on a bicycle path.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will try to determine the exact cause and manner of the man's death, but authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal signs of violent trauma.

The name of the man is being withheld pending the investigation.