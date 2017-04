A man's hand was severed during a fight at in Lowell, Massachusetts, late Wednesday night.

According to police, Domingo Ayala, 54, of Lowell, is accused of striking a man with a machete and severing his hand.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital for possible re-attachment.

Ayala fled the scene following the incident.

He will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on a charge of mayhem.