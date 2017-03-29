Massachusetts authorities say a person was hit and killed by a train near Mansfield's train station late Tuesday night.

Mansfield police say officers received a call from transit police just after 11 p.m. for a report of a possible person struck by a train.

Officers and firefighters searching the southbound tracks found the victim dead at the scene.

Although the victim's identity has not been released, police say she's believed to be approximately 52 years old.

Video from the scene shows police officers on an MBTA commuter rail. Transit police say the commuter rail had about 18 passengers on board at the time of the strike.

While foul play is not suspected, the investigation is ongoing.