Police: Woman Hit, Killed by Train in Mansfield, Mass. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Woman Hit, Killed by Train in Mansfield, Mass.

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Massachusetts authorities say a person was hit and killed by a train near Mansfield's train station late Tuesday night.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Massachusetts authorities say a woman was hit and killed by a commuter rail train near Mansfield's train station late Tuesday night.

    Mansfield police say officers received a call from transit police just after 11 p.m. for a report of a possible person struck by a train.

    Officers and firefighters searching the southbound tracks found the victim dead at the scene.

    Although the victim's identity has not been released, police say she's believed to be approximately 52 years old.

    Video from the scene shows police officers on an MBTA commuter rail. Transit police say the commuter rail had about 18 passengers on board at the time of the strike.

    While foul play is not suspected, the investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices